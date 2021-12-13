Ranjan Gogoi Book Excerpt: Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Sought 'favourable Order' From HC

In his recently released autobiography 'Justice for the Judge', ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi has levelled a startling allegation against late Assam CM and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi. In Chapter 4- 'Elevation to the Bench', he spoke of the first occasion on which the political executive allegedly sought to influence the verdict in a matter. Ranjan Gogoi took oath as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001.

The former CJI mentioned in the aforesaid chapter that a bench comprising him was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the selection and appointment of about 6000 police constables by the Assam government in 2004-05. He alleged that the then Assam CM and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi called his mother to his residence where he sought a favourable order in this matter. Undeterred by the purported attempt to influence the outcome, the HC upheld the selection of constables in some districts while setting them aside in several other districts.

Here is the specific excerpt from the book:

"My mother, who was otherwise fit, mentioned the matter to me and asked whether she should undertake the journey. I told her, in good faith, that it is an honour to be invited by the CM and she must not refuse. She, therefore, bought a ticket and came to Guwahati and met the CM at his official residence the next day. During the course of the meeting, to her utter shock, the CM requested her to speak to me to secure a favourable order in the 'constables' case', namely, that the selection and appointment of constables in all districts must be upheld.

Perhaps noticing her discomfiture, Gogoi reportedly told her that though he personally valued judicial independence, it was at the instance of 'young boys' (young ministers holding positions and portfolios of importance) that he had been compelled to speak to her on the issue. My mother left the chief minister's residence, telling him that she had no control over me in official matters and that she would not comply with the request. When she informed me about what had transpired, I was disappointed as I had held the position concerned in very high esteem."

