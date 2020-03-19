Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Sends Message To Opposition After Their Walkout From His RS Oathtaking

As the Opposition staged a walkout amid the oath-taking of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, he has responded on it. While leaving the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after the day's proceedings, he told news agency ANI that they will welcome his very soon. After his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Ramnath Kovind, Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday morning took oath in the upper House in presence of Chairman and vice president Venkaiah Naidu. The opposition then staged a walkout.

Gogoi said, "It is interesting. They will welcome me. They are no critics. They will welcome me very soon."

Opposition's attack on the nomination of Gogoi

The Opposition has targeted the BJP for the nomination of Ranjan Gogoi as the Rajya Sabha MP. Congress leader PL Punia while speaking with news agency ANI had called it an act of patronage of the government towards Gogoi alleging that the former CJI gave many verdicts in favour of NDA government. Congress leader Kapil Sibal had questioned the nomination of ex-CJI in Rajya Sabha and had accused Gogoi of 'compromising the integrity of the institution'. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called it ‘Quid Pro Quo’ further raising questions how the independence of the judiciary will remain after the inclusion of a former judge into the legislative body. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called the ex-CJI a “greedy lord” and asked if he was “Politician or judge all along?”

Gogoi on his nomination

Breaking his silence as to why he has accepted the Rajya Sabha nomination, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, on Tuesday, while speaking to a local channel said: "My presence in Parliament will be an opportunity to project the views of the Judiciary before the legislature and vice versa. I have accepted the nomination to the Rajya Sabha because of a strong conviction that the legislature and judiciary must at some point work for nation-building," he said to a leading Assamese News channel.

President Kovind nominates Gogoi as Rajya Sabha MP

On Monday evening, President Ramnath Kovind nominated former CJI Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. The President has under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated member. Gogoi had retired after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. 51 seats in Rajya Sabha will fall vacant in April, five more in June, one in July, and 11 in November this year.

