Renu Devi Elected Dy Leader Of Bihar BJP MLAs, Says She's 'not Certain' Over Dy CM Post

After being elected as the Deputy Chief of BJP's legislative party, BJP's Renu Devi spoke exclusively to RepublicTV, talking about the possibility of assuming the role of the Deputy CM of Bihar and the NDA alliance's performance in the recently-concluded Bihar polls.

"Right now, I am not certain. I have been chosen as a Deputy leader, that's all I know. Till the time I don't receive an official letter, I can't say anything. The people of Bihar have expressed their trust by choosing the NDA government. Every worker of NDA wants the development of Bihar, our women who have voted in record numbers, I am very thankful to them. They have expressed their faith in PM Modi, Amit Shah ji, and our NDA Government's face Nitish Kumar ji, we will stand up for the development of Bihar," said Renu Devi.

Talking about the record number of 'silent' women voters in Bihar, which heavily favoured the NDA in the polls, Renu Devi said, "The women of Bihar are intelligent and mature, after jungle raj our women felt safe once again in NDA's government, they felt we can study, do business and they have that faith. Now the double-engine government's work can be seen. The women don't want to go back from this time now."

Repositing faith in Nitish Kumar, she added, "All four of us who are part of one family have decided our leader. Outsiders can say whatever they want to say."

JDU chief Nitish Kumar has been elected as the NDA legislature party leader and has met with Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government on Sunday. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath once again as CM on Monday, November 16. Tarkishore Prasad has been chosen as BJP's legislative party chief while incumbent Deputy CM Sushil Modi on Sunday, tweeted that he will accept 'any post given to him by the BJP.'

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

