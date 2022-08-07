Rape-related Murders Increased Due To Law On Hanging Of Culprits: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

In a shocking and appalling statement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday blamed the punitive laws under Section 376 IPC for rape-related murders in the country. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Congress leader said a "dangerous trend" of murder after rape is being witnessed after the Nirbhaya case verdict, in which four convicts were awarded death sentences.

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," the Chief Minister said.

The Nirbhaya case refers to the brutal rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who was also savagely assaulted on the moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. The woman, who came to be known as ''Nirbhaya'' (fearless), died after a fortnight-long battle.

Six people, including a juvenile, were named as accused and four of the convicts were hanged on March 20, 2020 - 7 years after the incident.

In the aftermath of the Nirbhaya case, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 was passed that amended several provisions of Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act, and the Criminal Procedure Code.

Blame the rapists, not the law: BJP

CM Ashok Gehlot's statement criticizing the law has drawn widespread condemnation from the BJP, which accused Congress of trivializing and justifying heinous crimes of rape and murder.

"Gehlot blames strict rape laws not the rapists! Says rape-related murders increased after laws were tightened post Nirbhaya! Not the first such statement! He also said most rape cases are fake! His minister said 'mardon ka pradesh hence rapes take place' - Priyanka ji is silent?"

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala questioned the silence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "even as Rajasthan has become the top state in women atrocities."

Priyanka Vadra has been silent even as Rajasthan has become the top state in women atrocities..

She has been silent despite leader after leader trivialising & justifying rape! She has been silent as law & order of Rajasthan has gone out of hand- from riots to rapes !! — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 7, 2022

"Congress has now started campaigning for rapists. Ashok Gehlot's statement reflects the party's mentality and the poor situation of women in Rajasthan. Congress does not want strict rules against rapists. The law and order situation is worst in Rajasthan," Poonawala said further.

Rajasthan 'mardon ka pradesh hai': Minister on rape cases

It was only months ago that Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal stoked controversy with his blasé comment about rising incidents of rape in the state.

While replying in the assembly on March 10, Dhariwal said the state "is at number one in rape cases" because "Rajasthan is the state of men".

"We are at number one in rape cases. There's no doubt. Why are we ahead in rape cases?... Rajasthan has been the state of men," Shanti Dhariwal said in the Assembly with some MLAs chuckling in the background.

In 2022, till the month of June, a total of 23,432 cases of crime against women and girls, including 1,892 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were registered in the state. These include 3,617 rape cases