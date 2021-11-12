Stirring a 'religious' controversy, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Thursday, claimed that 'not all those who say Jai Shri Ram are saints'. Addressing the Kalki Mahotsav at Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, Alvi narrated a story from Ramayan where a 'demon' in the guise of a saint attempts to trick Lord Hanuman but is foiled by a cursed 'apsara' (nymph). The nymph allegedly points out to Hanuman that the saint who was urging him to 'have a bath and chant Jai Shri Ram' was a demon.

Alvi: 'Not all those who say Jai Shri Ram are saints'

Alvi narrated, "Hanuman ji climbs down gets down on the saint's feet, but the devil wanted to waste his time. He says first go to Mansarovar, take a bath as Jai Shri Ram is not chanted without taking a bath". Commenting on the present, he added, "Today, however, many say Jai Shri Ram".

He continued, "On the way, a crocodile grabs the feet of Hanuman. But it was an apsara under someone's curse. She changes back and tells Hanumanji 'why are you wasting your time? You have to leave before the sunrise with the Sanjeevani booti and this man sitting right in front of you chanting Jai Shri Ram. He is not a saint, he is a devil."

Picking a moral for today's times, he said, "This is what I wanted to say that today as well a lot of people chant Jai Shri Ram. Not all of them are saints. Some are monsters. We need to be smart".

BJP stung by Rashid Alvi's remarks

Stung by his remarks, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya lamented, "After Salman Khurshid, now Congress leader Rashid Alvi is calling those who say Jai Shri Ram as demons. How much poison is mixed in the thoughts of the Congress towards the devotees of Ram?". On the same day, Khurshid kicked up a controversy comparing Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya'.