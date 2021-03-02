Rashid Alvi Denies Rift In Congress, Says 'can Raise Issues Because Of Internal Democracy'

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday dismissed concerns around the infighting within the grand-old-party saying that senior leaders could express their views openly because of the 'inner democracy' that prevailed within the Congress.

"The leaders of the G-23 did not speak a word against the Congress party, it is the inner democracy of the Congress party. Tell me if any leader of BJP can speak against Narendra Modi? Can they raise any issues in BJP? No. This happens in Congress. Be it Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, they are raising issues because there is inner democracy in the party," said Rashid Alvi.

'Rahul is for democracy': Alvi

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was 'attacked' by his own party people even after he came forward as the first person to back democratic elections within the party.

"You are speaking to the person who has been pushing this in the Congress party for a decade. I am the person who pushed elections in the youth organizations, pushed elections in the student organizations and got a serious beating in the press for that. I was literally crucified for doing elections. I was attacked by my own party people. I am the first person who says democratic elections within the party is very critical. But it is interesting to me that this question is not asked to any other party. Nobody asks the question of why there is no internal democracy in BJP, BSP and the Samajwadi Party," said Rahul Gandhi.

Backing his remarks, Rashid Alvi said, "He is absolutely right. Rahul Gandhi is for democracy. Congress is for democracy. Our for-fathers spend their lives in jail for democracy. In India, there is democracy only because of Congress leaders-- Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad. Rahul Gandhi is right and Congress is always for democracy."

Important to save the country from BJP: Alvi

Congress' tie-up with the ISF, founded by Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui which sent ripples within the party has once again brought to the fore, the rift within the party. Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has called it against the 'Congress' core ideology, Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism' only to be attacked by fellow MP Adhir Ranjan who has accused him of 'helping the BJP agenda'.

On Congress' contentious alliance with the ISF he said, "We have done everything to keep BJP out of power. We are in an alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The BJP has destroyed the country. Important thing is to save the country save the constitution, save the parliament from the BJP. Look that way they have passed the farmers' bill. Today it is important to save the country that's why he has allied with so many parties in Bengal. Because the BJP has done nothing but spread communalism in the country," he stated.

