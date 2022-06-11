Rashid Alvi Supports Cong' Action On Kuldeep Bishnoi; BJP Terms It 'extremely Intolerant'

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi has supported the party's decision to expell Haryana legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting. On the other hand, BJP called the action 'extremely intolerant' on part of the Congress.

Speaking to Republic TV, Alvi said, "It is natural that if he has voted against party, he should be expelled. It is not only in Congress but in any party. Because of him, Congress lost the Rajya Sabha seat."

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that MLAs are entitled to vote as per their conscience. He also claimed that Bishnoi did not get his due respect in the grand old party.

"In the Rajya Sabha elections, MLAs are entitled to vote as per their conscience. Bishnoi exercise the call of his conscience and voted. This shows the intolerance of the Congress party. On one hand, they humiliated him. They did not give him due respect and regard. At times, he wanted to meet top leadership but they were inaccessible. It is extremely intolerant on part of the Congress. It is only being done to cover up their own failure and misgiving by taking action on someone like Kuldeep Bishnoi," said Shehzad Poonawalla.

Cong expels its Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions

A day after losing the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana due to cross-voting, Congress cracked the whip and ousted its legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions.

The Haryana Congress has alleged that Adampur MLA Bishnoi did not vote for the party candidate Ajay Maken and cross-voted in favour of Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, who was backed by the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

"The Congress president has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions, including the post of special invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The Congress had 31 MLA and needed as many as 30 votes to win the RS seat from Haryana, but one of its legislators cross-voted and another's vote was cancelled.