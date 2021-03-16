Rathore Slams Gehlot Govt On Rapes, Rajasthan Phone Tapping; Coins 'Rahul Gandhi Eye Test'

On Tuesday, BJP MP Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and party spokesperson RP Singh addressed a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The address was related to the twin issues in Rajasthan- Law & order with respect to crimes against women and the recent confirmation of the phone-tapping scandal from 2020.

BJP flays Gehlot govt over crimes against women

Col Rathore questioned the law and order machinery of the state and said that numerous horrific cases of rape have been reported in Rajasthan. "It looks like there is no government running there," the former Minister said.

"How Rajasthan reached the highest number in crime?": Col Rathore

"Today Rajasthan has topped the list of National Crime Bureau in cases of atrocities on women. In 2019, there were around 32,000 incidents across the country, of which 6,000 incidents occurred in Rajasthan alone. One after the other incidents are taking place across the state- Kota, Alwar, Hanumangarh. Does Congress do not see these incidents happening?" he asked.

"Rahul Gandhi Eye Test": Rathore

The Jaipur Rural MP took a dig at the Gandhi-Vadra siblings Rahul and Priyanka and said, "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra keep on narrating the Hathras incident but what about Rajasthan? Why they have turned a blind eye now? Are they not able to see the increasing cases of rape in the state? There should be a 'Rahul Gandhi eye test' - what should be seen and what shouldn't. It’s very shameful that Congress is doing narrow-minded politics".

'Gehlot government busy salvaging its power': Rathore

Taking a dig at the Gehlot government, Col Rathore said that the voters of Rajasthan have chosen the Congress government but the government is not fulfilling its responsibilities; rather it is engaged in saving its government (from falling). They are doing negative politics as their only goal is to surround the Modi government in one way or the other.

Rajasthan phone tapping Scandal

"The case of phone-tapping has now come to the forefront. We will raise the issue till we get a CBI inquiry. Of the phone-tapping, that Government is spying on the public by tapping their phones, what is the goal? Which terrorist was caught by this action? It was only done to meet their political goal. If they want to tap the phone they should do it for terrorists, not for the citizens. Time and again Congress is violating and misusing 69(A) and Telegraph act," Col Rathore said.

BJP Demands CM Gehlot's Resignation

The Rajasthan BJP party legislature held a meeting on the next course of action over the phone-tapping scandal from last year which has been confirmed in the state, on Tuesday. BJP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on moral grounds after his government replied to a question in the state Assembly that it taps phones in the interest of public safety and order. The BJP demanded a CBI probe into this matter and is now considering writing a letter to the Central government.

Gehlot govt admits to phone-tapping

"In the interest of public safety or public order, and to prevent the occurrence of a crime which might risk public safety or public order, telephones are intercepted after approval by a competent officer under the provisions of section 5(2) of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and section 419 (A) of The Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007, as well as section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Telephone interception has been done by the Rajasthan Police after obtaining permission from the competent officer," the official reply states.