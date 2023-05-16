Rathore Supports Pilot's Demands On Reconstitution Of RPSC, Compensation To Candidates

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Tuesday supported dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot's demand for reconstitution of Rajasthan Public Service Commission and compensation to candidates affected by the cancellation of government exams after paper leaks.

At the same time, the BJP leader also questioned the silence of Pilot over the allegations he has levelled now against the previous Vasundhara Raje government when he was the deputy chief minister.

"RPSC should not only be disbanded but the entire matter of paper leak and corruption should be inquired by a judicial commission. Compensation should also be given to the candidates for cancellation of papers due to paper leak incidents," the BJP leader told reporters at the party office here.

Hitting back at Pilot on his allegations against the previous government, Rathore asked why Pilot was silent and did not raise the issue when he was the deputy chief minister for 19 months.

Rathore said the Congress is divided in two factions led by different leaders and the minister of the government has levelled corruption charges on his own government during Pilot's rally in Jaipur yesterday.

He also attacked the Gehlot government over the "Mahangai Rahat Shivir" (inflation relief camps) being held in the state.

He alleged the photo of the PCC president is also being published in advertisements using public money which is a misuse of the public money. Rathore said in one of these camps in Dausa, slogans against PM Narendra Modi were raised.