Rattled By Sasikala, AIADMK Amends Bylaws To Retain EPS-OPS Duo For Top Leadership

Closing the doors for expelled leader Sasikala, who claims herself to be the General Secretary of the AIADMK, the party amended its bylaws on Wednesday, retaining Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam as its top leaders. The amendments to bylaws made at the Executive Committee meeting of the AIADMK, effectively close the doors for the Jayalalitha aide, who has been trying to make her return in Tamil Nadu politics.

The amendment of the bylaws strengthens its norms to retain the present leadership structure of the top two positions held by O Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami. While the 2017 amendments bestowed all the powers vested with the top position of general secretary to the then newly created positions of party coordinator (Panneerselvam) and joint coordinator (Palaniswami), the current changes further strengthen that leadership structure.

As per the latest amendments, a 'single vote' by 'primary members' is mandatory to elect the top leadership, which is the two positions of coordinator and joint coordinator. While the posts are two, there cannot be separate votes, as the twin positions together constitute AIADMK's top leadership.

The party has on multiple occasions made it clear that Sasikala is not a member of the party, though she has claimed to be the general secretary. Senior leader D Jayakumar also said that only those who have been primary members for five years or more are eligible to vote to elect the AIADMK leadership.

AIADMK expels senior leader for backing Sasikala's reinduction

Cracking down on pro-Sasikala leaders in the party, the AIADMK on Tuesday expelled veteran politician and former MP Anwar Raja for indulging in "anti-party activities". Raja who was the Labour Minister in the J Jayalalitha Cabinet during 2001-2006, had been questioning AIADMK's alliance with BJP and the dual leadership of OPs and EPS in the last few months. His support for expelled leader VK Sasikala's reinduction in the party is being perceived as one of the key reasons for his ouster.

Sasikala seeks to regain AIADMK control

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

In the last few months, multiple conversations of the ousted general secretary have surfaced in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to take back control of the party post its debacle in the election. On her comeback trail, the late J Jayalalithaa's aide has been reaching out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of AIADMK.

Training guns on the present party leadership in these conversations, she has vowed to set the party right. Besides visiting Jayalalithaa's memorial, she also toured Thanjavur, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pasumpon, and Tirunelveli recently.