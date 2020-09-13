Sanjay Raut Defends Attack On Navy Veteran; Questions Defence Min Over 'interest' In Issue

On Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defended the attack on the ex-navy veteran Madan Sharma and said that the attack was not government-sponsored. He also took a jibe at defence minister Rajnath Singh for highlighting the case, stating that if the Chief Minister is defamed, people will get enraged.

Speaking to reporters, Raut also questioned the silence of the Defence Minister on previous such incidents and added that it is wrong to blame the government.

"There was an attack on a person who worked in the Merchant Navy. I saw that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is taking interest in this issue, let him. If you are a citizen and defame the Chief Minister, then people will get enraged. If such things are told, then attacks can happen - be it you or me. When veterans got attacked in UP, that time Rajnath Singh did not take any action," he said.

Further, condemning the incident he said, "So what if they are from Shiv Sena? They did not ask us and attack. Why blame the government. I condemn any attack on any innocent, but one must maintain peace in society."

Madan Sharma: "CM must resign"

Earlier in the day, the Navy veteran Madan Sharma demanded that CM Uddhav Thackeray tender his resignation if he is unable to control the law and order situation in the state. Sharma, who was being discharged from Kandivali's Shatabdi hospital held Thackeray responsible if any untoward situation occurred to him or his family. Sharma's assailants - which include two Sena shakha chiefs have been granted bail.

"Uddhav Thackerayji, if you can't control law and order then resign, let the public decide which government can handle it. Those (assailaints out on bail) are infuriated - hence I ask the CM to arrange for security to me and my family. Uddhav Thackerayji along with his party must apologise to the nation and ensure such an incident must not repeat," he said.

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away. Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi. The police arrested six people - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam, Sanjay Manjre and four others on Friday. All have been granted bail now.

