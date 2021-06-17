Raut Hints At Sena-NCP Alliance As Congress Decides To Go Solo; Likens Patole To Fadnavis

Hinting at dropping Congress from its Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Sena and NCP may think of its future together if Congress wished to contests polls alone. Reacting to Congress chief Nana Patole's declaration that Congress will contest all polls independently but remain in MVA for this term, Raut said that Congress may do so. Previously, Raut had said that there is no agreement of contesting all upcoming elections together. Currently, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in a three-way alliance in Maharashtra.

Sena-NCP may think of its future alone: Raut

In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena opined, "One who gets 145 seats, he will get the CM post. Ambition in politics is not a bad thing, but if you don't have majority what is the point of big statements? Even ex-CM Fadnavis had said 'I will come back', but he could not form the government inspite of having 105 seats. As Congress is in third place in the 3-party govt, Nana Patole seems to have said it to encourage Congress cadres."

A friend in Maha Vikas Aghadi, state Congress chief Nana Patole said that they'll contest polls alone. They'll be a part of govt but contest alone. You can contest. Then the two remaining parties will think about what would they do together in future: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/Rq5KeczvS8 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Nana Patole: 'Congress will contest elections separately'

Rupturing the Maha Vikas Agahadi alliance, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday, made it clear that Congress will contest all local body and assembly elections separately going forward. Addressing Congress workers in Amravati's Tivasa, he asked, 'Don't you want to make Nana Patole as CM in 2024?'. Asserting that Congress would be the biggest party in 2024 in the state, he said that no amount of sidelining will make Congress go.

While speaking in Amravati, Patole said, "I am the Congress chief of state. So, I will give the point of view of my party. I don't know what he (Sharad Pawar) said but Congress has made it very clear that we will be going solo in all local body elections and assembly polls. Don't you want to see Nana Patole made CM?" Surprised at Congress' departure from the 3-way alliance, BJP MLA Ram Kadam claimed that Patole's declaration of himself as a CM was a clear indication of his doubts on Uddhav Thackeray's proficiency.

In response, NCP MP Majeed Memon said that it was too early to decide on contesting independently in 2024. Advising Congress to weigh its pros and cons, Memon said the party must think of strengthening the party. On the other hand, backing Patole, veteran party member Rashid Alvi said that no one should have a problem with Congress contesting elections alone.