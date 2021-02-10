Ravana Came By Rath & Kidnapped Sita; Now BJP Is Coming: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee 

As the BJP kick-started its Rath Yatra in poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the saffron party by comparing its leaders to Ravana. While addressing a rally at Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, the Bengal CM said that Ravana came by rath and kidnapped Sita, and BJP leaders also coming similarly.

"Ravana came by rath and kidnapped Sita, BJP leaders are also coming here. We know only Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram have the power to sit in Rath not others. I am happy for those who have left the party, bad people walked out from my team", she said.

She further added that BJP doesn't have any idea about Bengal. It is Rabindranath Tagore's Bengal, she said and accused BJP of knowing nothing about his legacy.

"This is not Delhi, it is Rabindranath Tagore's Bengal. BJP is sitting on the seat of Tagore without even knowing his legacy. Leaders should be like Mahatama Gandhi, Swami Vivekenanda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu who used to work for Bengal and never divided people", she added, referring to a controversy that had erupted over Home Minister Amit Shah allegedly sitting on Tagore's seat during his December 20 visit to Visva Bharati University. However, this was later refuted by the university's Vice-Chancellor.

She stated that every day BJP is spreading hate and damaging Bengal's image across the country.

"Everyday BJP is spreading lies and hatred. Their leaders make fake videos and circulate across social media. Dalits are killed every day in UP yet they damage Bengal's image across the country. Bengal is the soil of gold will not be allowed any kind of violence here", she said.

Mamata assured that though she doesn't have money to give, her kind heart is always for people of Bengal.

"I don't have money to give you but my kind heart always for you. When I was a little girl I have seen during my father treatment huge amount has been spent and the family had to struggle, now all the citizen of the state get free treatment here. We are providing free ration, and free treatment up to 5 lac by Swastha Sathi card", she added.

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted and reacted on CM Mamata Banerjee's allegation and said, 'Pishi is rattled by BJP's Poriborton Yatra' as 'she knows her time is up'.

Pishi is clearly rattled by the success of BJP’ #PoribortonYatra(s) and the participation it is seeing.



She just can’t stop speaking about them in her rallies...



She loathes Jai Shri Ram, but suddenly her speeches are laced with imagery from Ramayana.



She knows her time is up! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 10, 2021

