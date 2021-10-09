Ravi Kishan Confident Of BJP's Win In 2022 UP Polls, Lauds Yogi Govt For Better Facilities

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Friday said that the ruling party continue to stay in power in Uttar Pradesh after the Assembly polls scheduled for next year. Kishan added that under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, the people of Uttar Pradesh are enjoying improved education and healthcare facilities. The BJP MP, who is currently taking part in the Ramleela event in Ayodhya, playing the role of Parashurama, said that the BJP will win the UP elections with ease.

"BJP is forming a government in UP after elections. Look at our country and my village today. Everyone is living with respect. The younger generations, women are gaining a better level of education and healthcare facilities. These are some of the things we used to dream of as kids and they are happening right now," Ravi Kishan told ANI.

Kishan said that he was fortunate to be alive to witness the construction of Ram Mandir. "I am also very fortunate that I am here to present the Ramleela event before everyone while playing my role of Parashurama," he added. Actress Bhagyashree is also taking part in the Ramleela event, playing the role of Sita. "I am lucky to play the role of Sita in the city of Lord Ram. It is as if Lord Ram has blessed me to come here and play the role. It feels good, especially at the stage when I am looking forward to starting my career once again," she said. The event is part of the Sharad Navratri celebration.

Yogi Adityanath to be BJP's CM face for 2022 UP polls

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who is also the BJP's in charge of the upcoming UP polls had said that the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was 'scaling new heights.' He stressed that the state needed the BJP government again in the upcoming year.

While speaking at a public meeting held in Siddharth Nagar, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development had said, "Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the state is scaling new heights. CM Yogi has changed the picture of Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the state needs BJP government again."

BJP's in charge of the upcoming UP assembly elections, Pradhan also said that there is no one like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and no one like Chief Minister Yogi in the state. He added that the Uttar Pradesh CM is the only leader who made the state number one in every sphere. The 403-seat UP Assembly where Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, will go to polls in February 2022.

