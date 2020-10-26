Ravi Kishan Slams Paswan's 'will Jail Bihar CM' Barb; Seeks Apology, Fires 'liquor' Attack

In a sharp rebuttal to Chirag Paswan's remark on Nitish Kumar, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday lashed out at the LJP chief for indulging in 'petty politics'. Paswan vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM Nitish Kumar and his officials to jail for alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme.

Addressing the reporters, Ravi Kishan said that the LJP chief should immediately apologise for his language, adding that Nitish Kumar is a respected person.

"Why will he send him to Jail? Because he banned liquor? Everyone in the state is happy with that decision. This is petty politics by him. He should apologise to CM Nitish today itself for using such language. Nitish Kumar is a respected person and doesn't have a blot on him," said Ravi Kishan.

Further exuding confidence in NDA's victory, Kishan said, "BJP will come in power in the state with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister. The wave in Bihar is towards NDA."

Paswan: 'Will send Nitish to jail'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday, vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM and his officials to jail for alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme. Terming Nitish Kumar as corrupt, anti-youth, and destroying Bihar, Paswan said if elected to power he will investigate into the 'corruption' and send Nitish and his officials to jail, if proven guilty.

"The CM who is corrupt, anti-youth, who destroys Bihar while in Bihar and forces youth to migrate, should he remain CM? Shouldn't he be replaced? Those who did corruption in '7 promises', what should be done to them? Chirag Paswan promises you, those who did corruption in '7 promises', be it an official or CM himself will be sent jail if LJP government comes to power, after investigation," he said at a poll rally in Dumraon, Buxar.

Paswan, who split from the NDA, is contesting separately, citing 'ideological differences with JDU'. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

