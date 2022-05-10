Ravi Rana Accuses CM Uddhav Of 'Misusing Power'; Complains About Treatment To Navneet Rana

Amid the ongoing clash between the Rana couple and Shiv Sena, MLA Ravi Rana has released a video accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of 'misusing power'. In the video, independent MP Navneet Rana's MLA husband can be heard saying that even after Navneet repeatedly complained about body pain, the jail administration did not take her to the hospital. He said that the jail administration said that they were under the Chief Minister's pressure. The statement comes a day after the Rana couple met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in New Delhi.

In a video message, MLA Ravi Rana said, "A lady parliamentarian was charged with sedition. She (Navneet Rana) repeatedly complained about body pain. But the jail administration informed that they are under pressure from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They said, 'We cannot admit you to the hospital.'"

"After getting bail, she was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. But, the BMC has issued a notice to the hospital. Shiv Sena workers went to the hospital and questioned the management. This is a misuse of power. This is ego of power. The people of Maharashtra and the country will teach them a lesson," he added.

Rana couple to record statement before Lok Sabha Panel

The Rana couple met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday. After the meeting, Navneet Rana revealed that the LS speaker expressed regret over what had transpired with her, and had appointed date for a hearing before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee. "He has given me a date of May 23, whatever complaint I had, a date has been selected where I will be asked to give my complaint both in a written and oral format before the Privilege (Committee)," she said.

Navneet and Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'. After being released, the Amravati MP was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital from Byculla jail over her spondylitis.

Speaking to the media after being discharged on May 8, the Amravati MP challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest against her. She stated, "I challenge you (Uddhav Thackeray). I fought you standing in front of the public. This one woman will stand in front of you and will respond to your unfair fight."

Given her statements to the reporters, the Maharashtra government filed an application against the duo for speaking to the media and thus violating the court's bail conditions. While granting bail, the court put forth conditions to the duo to refrain from publically commenting on the matter. While the Mumbai Sessions court did not immediately issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them, it issued a notice seeking their reply on why an NBW shouldn't be issued against them over the alleged violation. They must respond by May 18.