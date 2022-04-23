Ravi Rana Calls Off Matoshree Drive; 'Shiv Sena Doesn't Want PM's Visit To Be Successful'

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, high voltage drama unfolded outside Independent MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday.

Reacting to the ruckus, Navneet Rana's husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana condemned the lawlessness in the state and announced that they were calling off their drive to 'Matoshree' keeping in mind the security situation ahead of PM Modi's residence.

"Tomorrow, PM Modi is visiting Mumbai. His visit should not be disturbed. We should respect PM Modi. Chaos should not be created ahead of PM's visit. We are calling off our drive to visit Matoshree. We have called it off so that there is no chaos during his visit. We have not called it off due to any pressure," Ravi Rana told ANI.

'Shiv Sena don't want PM's visit to be successful: Rana

In a phone call with Republic TV, the leader discussed how the chaos was being created by the ruling Shiv Sena because they did want Prime Minister Modi's visit to be successful. Comparing the environment to West Bengal, he vowed to raise the matter with PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

"There is no law and order situation in Maharashtra. The environment in Maharashtra is very similar to that in West Bengal. I will meet the Prime Minister of India and tell them to pay attention towards Maharashtra. Shiv Sainiks are creating chaos on the instructions of CM Uddhav Thackeray. We were not allowed to come out of our homes. Shiv Sainiks do not want PM's Mumbai visit to be successful," he alleged.

#LIVE | There is no law and order situation in Maharashtra. The environment in Maharashtra is very similar to that in West Bengal. I will meet the Prime Minister and urge him to pay attention towards Maharashtra: Ravi Rana on protests outside his residencehttps://t.co/utGCOo4MbE pic.twitter.com/BWVwQGEtCV — Republic (@republic) April 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has assured that appropriate steps are being taken to ensure peace in the city ahead of the PM's visit. While addressing a briefing, Patil said that the Mumbai Police was handling the law and order situation and questioned the Rana couple's 'Matoshree' drive asking, "What is the need to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree? They can do it at their home," he remarked.

"Everyone knows that BJP wants to disturb peace in the state and tarnish the state government's image. We've spoken to the CM, and he has ordered us to maintain law and order. I appeal to all to maintain peace situation in the state", he added.