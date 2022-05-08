Last Updated:

Ravi Rana Calls Shiv Sena Members 'fake People'; Says 'Balasaheb Was A Real Leader'

MLA Ravi Rana on Sunday avered that Shiv Sena members are fake people who need to put up posters of visiting Ayodhya to promote 'Hindutva'.

MLA Ravi Rana on Sunday, May 8, called Shiv Sena members "fake people who need to put up posters of visiting Ayodhya to promote Hindutva". Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray stated that he would visit Ayodhya in the first week of May. Shiv Sena has begun the preparations for Aaditya’s proposed Ayodhya visit with the party’s Nashik unit entrusted with making plans, according to Sanjay Raut, party MP in the Rajya Sabha. 

Ravi Rana told reporters, "Balasaheb was a real leader but the current Shiv Sena members are fake people who need to post posters of their Ayodhya visit to promote Hindutva".  

"Uddhav Thackeray is scared. In the coming time, the public will answer them concerning the injustice done to us", he added. 

Referring to BMC's notices over 'illegal construction', Rana said, "BMC is doing politics by giving notice. The whole building is in front of them and they can check the matters". 

He added that BMC is a medium used by Uddhav Thackeray to take revenge on them. 

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued notice to the Rana couple under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, which states that officials can visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken. 

The couple is likely to visit Delhi concerning Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena's actions against them over the Hanuman Chalisa row. He said he will question the injustice done to a woman in Maharashtra. 

Responding to the court bail order, Ravi Rana said, "No one is bigger than the court. The court also said that sedition charges are wrong".

Rana couple walk out of jail

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, a day after a Mumbai court granted them bail. They were in jail for more than a week after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'. Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23.

However, amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups. 

