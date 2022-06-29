Ravi Rana Has Choice Words For Sanjay Raut As Uddhav Resigns As CM; Navneet Rana Joins In

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and Independent MP Navneet Rana, who were put behind the bars by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for reciting Hanuman Chalisa, reacted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's resignation on Wednesday. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Navneet Rana said that Uddhav actually delayed his resignation and should have resigned the day he was abandoned by the 40 MLAs from his party, and he had vacated CM's residence-- the Varsha Bungalow.

"He kept the greed for the post till the last day...He has played an emotional card in front of the people of Maharashtra. But nobody is going to support it. The whole of Maharashtra, and in fact, the whole of India, has seen how the 56 years-long hard work of his father Balasaheb Thackeray was spilt water on, by him. Because of his arrogance, because of his ego, all this happened, he had to go," Navneet Rana said.

Ravi Rana attacks 'Shakuni Mama' Sanjay Raut

Ravi Rani, on the other hand, attacked 'Shakuni Mama' Sanjay Raut, saying, "Sanjay Raut has been lying since day 1. He was the one who forced Uddhav Thackeray to walk on the lines of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. When the Chief Minister has resigned, he himself does not have confidence that he has the numbers, he should not be going around making such statements."

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM, MLC

A day ahead of the Floor Test, having been turned down by the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state through Facebook Live. During his address, Uddhav resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena also resigned as the Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The outgoing Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar for their support. “I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal,” the Shiv Sena supremo said, adding that 'bad luck' had stuck the government.