In the Patra Chawl scam case, independent MLA Ravi Rana on Sunday made massive allegations against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut amid mega Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ravi Rana stated that there has been widespread corruption in Maharashtra from the time Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was formed. Raut has many illegal properties in Mumbai, Alibaug, and is a partner with several big builders, he claimed. Rana said that more such revelations connected to big leaders are going to be exposed soon as ED has begun its impartial probe.

On Sunday morning, the ED conducted mega raids at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

"Sanjay Raut constantly skipped ED's summon. According to me, ED should have detained him much before the allegations against him. Because the ED officers reached his house only after thoroughly investigating the allegations against Raut and the probe is still going on. After the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut worked in order benefit the big builders," Rana said. "Raut has illegal properties in Mumbai, Alibaug, and have partnerships with many builders, and holds shares in many companies. Many such strings are connected to Matoshree. In the coming times, just like Sanjay Raut, more revelations will soon be made in relation to Anil Parab, and Uddhav Thackeray. After the formation of the MVA government, there was widespread corruption in Maharashtra. Many builders and industrialists were benefitted and common people faced the loss. Sanjay Raut was a partner at Rakesh Dewan Wadhwan's firm and they had a deal. Today ED has exposed the scam and is doing an impartial probe of the issue," he added.

Earlier in the day speaking to Republic TV Ravi Rana said that only after paying money to Sanjay Raut, did the contractors get work and tenders in the BMC and in the MVA government.

ED raids Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home after skipped summons

Earlier on Sunday morning, a team of 12 Enforcement Directorate officials reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup to conduct searches. As per sources, the agency sleuths also questioned the Sena leader, who earlier skipped two summons in connection with the money laundering case.

It is pertinent to mention that the raids came a day after the Sena MP skipped two summons issued by the agency which is probing a PMLA case related to the alleged Patra Chawl land scam. On Wednesday, Raut submitted an application for an exemption citing the campaign for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections.

(Image: ANI/PTI)