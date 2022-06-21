Jubilant over BJP winning an extra seat in the MLC polls, Independent MLA Ravi Rana predicted a change of guard in Maharashtra within the next two months. Rana, who has been at loggerheads with MVA since his arrest over the Hanuman Chalisa row, told Republic TV in an exclusive conversation that Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will become the Maharashtra CM once again. Maintaining that many Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP, he also hinted at the opposition moving a no-confidence motion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Independent MLA Ravi Rana remarked, "In this state, the CM insults Hanuman Chalisa. He has strangled Hindutva. How can a person who is not for Lord Hanuman be in favour of Lord Ram? This is the situation Uddhav Thackeray is in. He suffered a setback in Rajya Sabha. While reading Hanuman Chalisa, I predicted that Hanuman Chalisa will teach him a lesson. Today also, he received a big setback. The votes of Shiv Sena and Congress were divided. Shiv Sena and Congress have together martyred a Dalit activist- Chandrakant Handore."

"In the coming time, within two months, Uddhav Thackeray will no longer be the CM. And Devendra Fadnavis will become the CM. BJP will have the Assembly Speaker after secret voting. The Legislative Council chairperson will also be of BJP. Many MLAs of Shiv Sena and Congress are in touch with us. Shiv Sena and Congress will see defections on a large scale. We will definitely bring the no-confidence motion," he added.

MVA suffers another setback

In another embarrassment for MVA, BJP managed to get its 5th candidate elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council on June 20 despite not having enough numbers. The election to 10 seats was necessitated by the retirement of 9 members- NCP's Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Sanjay Daund, Pravin Darekar, Sujitsinh Thakur and Prasad Lad of BJP, Shiv Sena's Subhash Desai and Diwakar Raote, Vinayak Mete and Sadabhau Khot and the demise of BJP MLA RN Singh. A contest was on cards between BJP and Congress for one seat was on the cards as the former fielded an extra candidate.

While BJP's Darekar Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre and Shrikant Bharatiya, NCP's Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse and Shiv Sena's Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi won on the bases of the first preference votes, a tough fight ensued between the Congress candidates and BJP. Though Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap won finally, Fadnavis' close aide Lad emerged victorious leading to the defeat of Congress' first-choice candidate Chandrakant Handore. As per reports, three MLAs of Shiv Sena and Congress each may have cross-voted for BJP.