Ravi Rana Reunites With Tearful Navneet Rana At Lilavati Hospital After 12 Days In Jail

After Independent MP Navneet Rana was released from the Byculla jail, her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Thursday was released from Taloja jail. While exiting the jail by a car, Rana was seen holding Hanuman Chalisa in his hand. Soon after his release, he met his wife at Lilavati Hospital where she is currently admitted. Ravi Rana was seen having an emotional reunion with wife Navneet Rana after 12 days in jail.

Earlier, immediately after being released from the Byculla jail, Navneet Rana was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, Navneet, who was purportedly not in a position to walk, was seen being taken in a wheelchair inside one of the rooms of the hospital, where she was laid on her back on the stretcher, as doctors began her checkup.

On Wednesday, the Amravati MP spent a major portion of the day in the JJ hospital for checkups related to spondylitis - spinal arthritis that had been brought to the notice of the authorities in the medical examinations conducted after her arrest. Also, a scan was recommended but there was no scan initiated.

The legal process of furnishing Rs.50,000 was completed after which the Rana couple's lawyer dropped a copy of the release order in the bail box placed outside the Byculla Jail. The bail box was opened before the stipulated time of 3.30 p.m. on health grounds, sources revealed.

Greeting the media with folded hands, Navneet Rana left the premises escorted by the cars of Mumbai Police and CRPF. Thereafter, she reached the Lilavati Hospital where she is likely to undergo a check-up, following which it will be decided whether she can return to her Khar residence.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Sessions Court granted the Rana couple bail with several conditions. Their judicial custody was supposed to end on May 6. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed a 18-page response in the court arguing against any relief for the Ranas citing the sedition charge and other cases registered against them.

While the bail petition was reserved for orders on April 30 itself, the pronouncement of the order was delayed until May 4. Navneet Rana was previously taken to the JJ Hospital from the Byculla Jail due to spondylitis.

Why were Rana couple arrested?

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by May 3, failing which he warned MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence on Saturday.

They were arrested by the Mumbai Police despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'. They were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to the FIR.