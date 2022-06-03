Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Targeted Killings In J&K; Asserts 'action Will Be Taken'

Commenting on the death of a migrant worker, who was among the victims of a series of recent targeted killings of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Friday, assured strict action against all those who are responsible.

Speaking to Republic, the Union Minister said, "It is unfortunate, but action will be taken." Suggesting a Pakistan link to the recent targeted killings, Prasad added, "All those who are doing this, being sponsored by their patrons from across the border, their shelf life is just two days."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was talking about Thursday's incident where terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district. During the incident, two individuals sustained bullet injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"There is desperation but action is being taken. And surely the common population of Kashmir is equally fed up. For the first time, they are publicly saying it is wrong. Action is being taken. Will be taken," the Union Minister asserted.

Kashmiri Pandits start leaving Valley

In the aftermath of the recent series of targeted killings, Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley have begun fleeing the region, hunting for safer locations. Speaking to Republic, one of the Kashmir Pandits, who was leaving with her family to Jammu, said, "Condition is not good in Kashmir. Whose number will be next, nobody knows. We are scared. To save our life, we have to leave."

"We left in the early morning. We have been stopped at several places not because of security reasons, but harassment of the NHAI. The problem is that we were living in dangerous circumstances and it is too much difficult to survive there," another Kashmiri Pandit who left Kashmir told Republic.

The three targeted killings in the Kashmir valley over the previous three days have generated an environment of terror among the migrant Hindu population who live there. Terrorists shot down a migrant labourer, identified as 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar, on Thursday evening in Budgam. Terrorists killed Vijay Kumar, a bank manager, in Kulgam on the same day. Terrorists also assassinated a Kashmiri Hindu teacher, Rajni Bala from the Samba area, on Tuesday.