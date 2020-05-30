Ravi Shankar Prasad Hails PM Modi's Leadership; Slams Congress For Politicising Pandemic

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed one year in office in his second term after winning a massive mandate in the 2019 general election, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in an exclusive interview to Republic TV stated that PM Modi has always taken care of his people and will continue to do so. He added that it is the result of PM Modi's leadership that the countrymen are safe from every terrorist attack until now.

"PM Modi has fulfilled the promises he made. PM Modi is concerned about the health and safety of the people. The whole world is watching how our government is implementing strict rules to fight a pandemic like Corona," said Ravi Shankar.

Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Congress

The Union Minister further took a jibe at the Congress party, stating that Rahul Gandhi finds flaws in everything

"PM wants to take the country forward, but the opposition does not want that. The opposition needs introspection. Coronavirus is a big challenge, but Rahul Gandhi draws flaws in everything. When will Rahul understand that the central government has decided in the interest of the country? He explained that if we remove China and compare the remaining 15 infected countries with India, then you will know how cautiously India is battling with Corona," he said.

Amit Shah Hails PM's Achievements

On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that PM Modi in the last six years (5 years of Modi 1.0 + one year of Modi 2.0) has laid the foundation of a self-reliant India moving on the path of development. He said that the PM's tenure has not only rectified many historical mistakes, but has also set an 'unprecedented example' of welfare and reform.

Amit Shah also said Prime Minister Modi is the reflection of honest leadership and tireless hard work and thanked the people of the country for their unwavering faith in his leadership. The former BJP president has also expressed his gratitude to the workers of his party for tirelessly working hard and supporting the government in achieving its goals and schemes.

