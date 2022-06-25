Ravi Shankar Prasad Hails SC Verdict; 'Modi Succeeded In Courts, Before The Bar Of People'

After the Supreme Court verdict giving a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Arnab Goswami said that PM Modi not only won in the courts but also won the people's hearts. It's important to note that the Supreme Court on June 24 delivered the final verdict on the Gujarat riots case and upheld the clean chit to PM Modi. The wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, Zakia Jafri had filed a plea in the Apex court which was dismissed by Justice AM Khanwilkar stating it to be "devoid of merits".

'40 investigations against Modi'

The former IT and Telecom Minister said that there were as many as 40 investigations against PM Modi by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), international bodies, and NGOs. The BJP leader said, "The Supreme Court through the SIT headed by Raghavan, a distinguished former CBI director said there is nothing against him. The SC said in the SIT that not even a single Gujarat serving or retired officers are involved. Again they questioned that and filed a protest petition. They provided questionable evidence there. The proceeding was rejected by the Magistrate court, they go to the High court and then to the Supreme Court. Now the bottom line is that Modiji has succeeded both in the court of law and before the bar of the people of India."

'Will they stop their shops of hate being run in PM's name?': Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Cong

Earlier addressing a press conference in Patna after the verdict came out, Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress and asked whether they will stop their shops of hate being run in the name of PM Modi since the past 20 years. He said, "Today we want to ask Congress, Left and others that your entire shop which was running on the protest of Narendra Modi Ji for last 20 years, now how many more days will you run?"

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also remembered how PM Modi was questioned for nine hours by the SIT, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in the case regarding the Gujarat riots and still not a single worker staged a protest, whereas two Chief Ministers of Congress protested the grilling of Rahul Gandhi by the ED recently. "The SIT interrogated the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi for 9 hours, but BJP workers did not protest even for a day. Whereas today, whatever one or two Chief Ministers of Congress are left in the country, they are leaving their work and staging a dharna in Delhi," Ravi Shankar Prasad jibed.

