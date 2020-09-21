Union Law Minister Lambasts Suspended RS MPs, Asserts '110 Members Favoured Farm Bills'

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasted 8 MPs for not leaving the House despite being suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. TMC’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were suspended for the rest of the session for allegedly misbehaving with RS Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh. Flanked by his Cabinet colleagues Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi, Prasad said that the action of these parliamentarians was a clear violation of Rule 256 of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "On the government's motion, the RS Chairman gave the decision of suspension for the rest of the session. Despite this, they did not leave the House which is a clear violation of Rule 256. Due to this, the RS had to be adjourned."

Prasad opens up on number game

Prasad explained the sequence of events in the lead up to the passage of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on September 20. Mentioning that the opposition had earlier consented that the bills shall be passed on the same day, he opined that it was a normal practice to extend the duration of the session. Moreover, the Union Minister revealed that Harivansh Singh was ready to put for vote the opposition's motion to send the farm bills to a Select Committee.

According to him, the voting could not take place as the opposition MPs did not go back to their seats despite the RS Deputy Chairperson requesting them 13 times in this regard. He added that the Harivansh Singh could have been physically assaulted by the MPs in the absence of the protection by the marshals. Prasad also noted that the government had a clear majority in the Upper House with 110 MPs in favour of the bills as against 72 votes of the opposition.

Prasad revealed, "The Deputy Chairperson said that your motion is that the bills should be sent to a Select Committee. He said that I want to take up this motion. He requested the members to go back to their seat 13 times. They did not go back to their seats. How can voting take place?"

"There is enough visual evidence available that if the marshals had not protected the Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji, he could have been physically assaulted. Some MPs tore his papers. Some climbed the podium," he added. The Union Minister claimed, "I want to say this very clearly- we have a clear majority in the Rajya Sabha. Out of the members present in the House yesterday, 110 were with us. And only 72 MPs were against the passage of the bills. Your defeat was guaranteed if voting would have taken place. But their agenda was that the bills should not be passed."

