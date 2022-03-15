Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds Karnataka HC Over Hijab Verdict, Terms It 'empowerment Of Women'

BJP Lok Sabha MP and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday welcomed the Karnataka High Court judgement on the Hijab row. Lauding the court for giving a landmark judgement in the row, the former union minister said that the verdict must be seen as a part of women empowerment. He further said that school uniforms come as part of a reasonable restriction that must be respected.

Following the verdict by the Karnataka HC, which termed hijab non-essential practice in Islam, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he welcomes the decision and said that it mustn’t be politicised. “Karnataka HC has said that Freedom of expression comes under article 19 and there is article 19 (2) under the same which says that reasonable restrictions can be imposed. A dress code followed at a school is a reasonable restriction on freedom that is part of the constitution. Thus, uniforms imposed must be followed,” Prasad said.

“Secondly, the High Court noted that hijabs were not an essential practice in Islam. This must be seen on the bigger context of things. Under PM Modi, women are getting deserved respect and opportunities,” the former union minister said while addressing the media after the court issued its verdict.

“PM Modi has taken profound initiatives for women of India to become army officers and also fly combative aircraft, but there is dress code in armed forces as well. This decision must be seen as part of women empowerment and I welcome the verdict in such view,” he added. Furthermore, Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the Karnataka HC for its verdict in the case and said that it empowers women of the country.

Hijab Verdict

Dismissing the plea, the Karnataka HC noted that the "(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction" levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case. The Chief Justice noted, "First question is whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and is guaranteed under Article 25. Another question is whether the Government is arbitrary and violates Article 14&15 of the Constitution".

The petitioners had argued that the 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed by the HC's interim order which had barred all students regardless of religion from wearing hijabs, saffron shawls, and flags within classrooms. In response, the HC maintained, "Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the writ petitions."

