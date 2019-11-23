Ravi Shankar Prasad: This New Alliance Will Provide A Stable And Clean Government

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the BJP's new alliance with Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction would provide a clean and stable government. Maintaining that the mandate of the people was for a BJP-Sena alliance, he dismissed the ‘murder of democracy charge’ by the opposition. Moreover, he claimed that the opposition conspired to control Mumbai by the back door. In the morning, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively.

Prasad said, ''In the assembly elections, the mandate was for BJP-Shiv Sena. But the bigger party was BJP. The Chief Ministerial mandate was for Devendra Fadnavis. He was known as an honest CM. He had run the government in the same fashion for 5 years. There were no scams. You have seen what is happening in the MP and Rajasthan state governments only in the last few months. I want to give you some statistics. BJP contested 260 seats in 2014, won 41% of those and got 28% votes. In 2019, BJP contested 150 seats with a 70% success rate and a 27% vote share. In the entire campaign, Devendra Fadnavis was endorsed as the CM candidate. There was a huge share of BJP supporters in the success of Shiv Sena’s victory. It was the moral and electoral victory of the BJP-led alliance under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis ji.”

'Conspiracy to control India's financial capital'

The Union Minister added, ''We have to understand this. After the Assembly results, Shiv Sena got agitated on whose instruction? The country will like to know that in the view of the public declaration of BJP-NCP leaders that their mandate was to sit in the opposition, suddenly how did it become the match-fixing to grab the chair? It is being said that democracy is being murdered. So when Shiv Sena with vested interests breaks its 30-year-old friendship and joins hands with its arch-rivals Congress and NCP, then it is not the murder of democracy? For a stable government, if a large section of NCP MLAs with Ajit Pawar decides to support the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, then is it the murder of democracy? This new alliance will provide a stable and clean government. Mumbai happens to be the financial capital of India. This was a conspiracy to control India’s financial capital by the back door.”

'Why don't you make the government?'

Ravi Shankar Prasad opined that the Sena had no basis to cry foul. Thereafter, he justified the Maharashtra Governor’s role in handling the Maharashtra political situation. Prasad cited that there was no counterclaim before the Governor.

Prasad remarked, “Those who could not keep in mind the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray, I do not want to say anything about them. Their opposition to Congress is well-known. Those who leave all those things are asking questions. Some people are talking about the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj. Those who compromise their ideology for power should not talk about Shivaji Maharaj. The Governor is being criticised. The Governor called all three parties. When BJP was invited, we didn’t have the numbers. Shiv Sena said that they needed more time. NCP also said we want more time. Today, so many days have lapsed so BJP along with the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar staked claim. There was no counterclaim before the Governor. Can a big state function like this without a stable government? One thing is sure- every person of Maharashtra was asking- we have given you the mandate, why don’t you make the government?”

