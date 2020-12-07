Ravi Shankar Prasad Reveals '92 Lakh Consultations Done' On Farm Laws, Lambasts Opposition

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the farm laws which have attracted controversy. While maintaining that the Centre is holding talks with the farmer unions in a structured manner, he attacked the opposition parties for extending support to the Bharat Bandh. Prasad lamented that the same political parties who had backed the agrarian reforms in the past were now at the forefront of opposing them.

To buttress his point, he cited the letters written by the then Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar to the state governments and the recommendations of the Planning Commission. According to him, the UPA government too wanted to allow contract farming and enable the farmers to grow. Lauding PM Modi for ushering in the farm legislation, the Union Minister opined that the farmers are happy.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "Have the political parties who have ruled the country for 58 years or others become rent-a-cause bodies? They will join the protests whether it is Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Rafale and ask for evidence on Uri and Balakot. Now, kisans are doing something. So, join in here. That is very very unfair."

He added, "Was Sharad Pawar writing without the approval of Manmohan Singh? I have got all the recommendations of the Planning Commission of 2010, 2011 under Manmohan Singh where they said that permit contract farming, remove all the restrictions to enable farmers to grow. All the parties- SP, TMC, TDP, Congress, NCP- all were a part of the process of 10 years of these initiatives. They could not do. The great leader Narendra Modi has done. The farmers are happy."

Read: BJP Slams TRS For Opposing Farm Laws

#OppnBetraysFarmers | Why don't you allow our farmers the opportunity they are keen to get? They can sell their produce anywhere: @rsprasad - Union Minister of Law & Justice pic.twitter.com/Np6pd3iehJ — Republic (@republic) December 7, 2020

Read: Shivraj Chouhan Slams 'hypocrisy' Of Congress Over Farm Laws, Cites Pawar's 2011 Letter

'Centre will allay concerns'

On this occasion, he highlighted that the e-National Agricultural Market platform showcased how farmers thrive in an enabling atmosphere. He stressed that there should be a collective effort to make available greater opportunities, especially for the small and marginal farmers. Revealing that over 92 lakh consultations were done via webinar before going ahead with the farm laws, Prasad assured that the Centre was still ready to discuss and allay all concerns regarding the same. Weighing in on the Bharat Bandh, he observed that strict action would be taken against anyone resorting to violence.

"We have developed an e-NAM platform- National Agricultural Market permitting digital transactions for the farmers of India to sell their produce. 1000 mandis from 21 states have got registered. 1,68,00,000 farmers are registered. 1,51,000 traders are registered. They have traded worth Rs.1,15,000 crore. If you give an enabling atmosphere, how the farmers tap the opportunity, that’s what I would like to indicate," the Union Minister opined.

Prasad elaborated, "When the act was being framed, we had thousands of webinars because of COVID-19. And nearly 92 lakh plus consultations were done with individuals through webinars. But inspite of this, we will again talk and allay your concerns."

Read: Kerala To Move SC Against Farm Laws; 'Alternative Laws Will Be Considered,' Says Agri Min