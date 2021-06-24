Ravi Shankar Prasad Says 'India Emerging As Big FDI Destination', Cites Growth In NDA Govt

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that India is emerging as a big Foreign direct investment (FDI) destination while stating that the telecom sector has received $23.5 Billion. Addressing a press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked that during the tenure of the previous UPA government, the telecom sector received $11.64 Billion from 2007-14. He added that it has significantly increased during the NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi.

In addition, RS Prasad stated that the IT Sector - Computer and Hardware received an FDI of $7.19 Billion during the UPA government. He added that during the NDA government's tenure, India received an FDI of $58.23 Billion from 2014-21. Prasad maintained that India was emerging as a big FDI destination.

FDI in India increased by 60 per cent: Government data

Foreign direct investment into India increased by 60 per cent to USD 4.44 billion in April as against USD 2.77 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Wednesday. Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 38 per cent to USD 6.24 billion in April this year, as against USD 4.53 billion in April 2020, as per the data. Measures taken by the government on the fronts of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country, it added.

"During April, 2021 FDI equity inflows amounting to USD 4.44 billion were reported in the country which is an increase of 60 per cent over the FDI equity inflow of April, 2020 (USD 2.77 billion)," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

India becomes the fifth-largest recipient of inflows in the world: UN

The World Investment Report 2021 by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has stated that India received USD 64 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2020, making it the fifth largest recipient of inflows in the world. The UN report stated that FDI increased 27 per cent to USD 64 billion in 2020 from USD 51 billion in 2019 due to the acquisitions in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry, making the country the fifth-largest FDI recipient in the world. In addition, the COVID-19 situation boosted demand for digital infrastructure and services globally leading to higher values of greenfield FDI project announcements targeting the ICT industry, the report added. As per the report, some of the major announcements in the ICT industry included a USD 2.8 billion investment by online retail giant Amazon in ICT infrastructure in India.

