With Congress fuming over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, former Union Minister and senior lawyer Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke exclusively on the National Herald case on July 21. Speaking to the channel's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prasad highlighted how the mother-son duo owned 76% of Young Indians Limited, which in turn owns 99% of the shares of Associated Journals Limited. The Associated Journals Limited was the publisher of the now-defunct National Harald which owns properties worth Rs 1,000 crore across India, Prasad highlighted.

Coming to his main question, the former Union Minister asked, "Should there be different propriety standards for Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji and to the other common people? If they are called to the police station, to the Income Tax authority or the Enforcement Directorate for that matter, should they tag along hooligans?"

Congress held unruly protests under the name of Satyagrah across India, as Sonia was questioned for over three hours earlier in the day. As part of the protest, the workers of the grand-old party stopped trains in the national capital, and burnt a car in Bengaluru and a bike in Hyderabad, among other incidents.

Ravi Shankar Prasad gives the example of Narendra Modi

Condemning the incidents of violence, Prasad said, "Narendra Modi, the sitting Chief Minister, was called in a questionable, malicious prosecution when the UPA was in power...he was hounded for hours, did he call the supporters of the BJP on the streets of Ahmedabad or Gandhinagar, No. He was eventually aggravated and he came out with flying colours because there was no evidence."

Coming back to the National Herald case, the former Union Minister said, "Here, the complaint was filed before we (the NDA) came to power. The court took cognizance under 420 (cheating and fraud) and 120 B (conspiracy, they went to High Court for quashing, but they failed, they went to the Supreme Court for quashing, failed again."

"In this light, therefore, for them to say they are being hounded is grossly unfair, and the arrogant claim that 'we are different and the country must learn to treat us differently', this is not acceptable... They are equally answerable to the law and they cannot run away by the manner in which the thousands of crores have reached to their benefit in the most illegal manner."

India of 2022 is different

Once again, breaking down the case, Prasad said, "In the very beginning in 2010-2011, the entire 99 per cent of the share of the Associated Journals Limited is being brought to the Young Indians Limited, worth almost 99 per cent ownership at a pittance, because we have shown the number of times that the Congress party even waived off more than 50 crore loan they have given which also is illegal, but without any investment, the whole property comes to them."

Underlining that the mother-son-duo will have to be answerable for this, the Indian Politician said, "India of 2022 is not the 60s, 70s, 80s, where the family was above the law. They would have to follow the law and if they don't, then the legal consequences will follow."

