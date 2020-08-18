Ravi Shankar Prasad Scoffs Off Rahul Gandhi's PM-CARES Politics; Mocks His Covid Punditry

On Tuesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack at the Congress regarding their constant attacks over decisions by the Narendra Modi-led government, especially in the context of the Supreme Court's validation of PM-CARES.

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister took an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi, stating that PM Modi-led government works with honesty, so the public gets its blessings and the same honesty is also reflected in the PM-CARES fund.

"I want to say with great pride that nobody has dared to make a single corruption accusation with the facts so far. Narendra Modi's government works with honesty, so the public gets its blessings and the same honesty is also reflected in the PM-CARES Fund," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Further taking a swipe a the Congress leader over Coronavirus, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that today India's recovery rate is more than 70% and the death rate is also much lower than the global death rate, and further said that Rahul Gandhi has tried to break the unity of the country.

"India has fought with Coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today India's recovery rate is more than 70%. The death rate is also much lower than the global death rate. Rahul Gandhi has tried to break the unity of the country in the fight against Corona from day one," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"When the lockdown was imposed, Rahul Gandhi said that 'what will happen with the lockdown?' His Rajasthan and Punjab governments did not even listen to Rahul Gandhi, where the lockdown was done earlier," he added.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre after the PMO turned down an RTI request concerning the PM CARES fund. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bolstering a culture against moral integrity. Gandhi was referring to RTI activist Commodore (retd.) Lokesh Batra's RTI request asking for the total number of RTI applications and appeals received and disposed of in the PMO since April 2020.

While the PMO provided the overall data, it denied information pertaining to the PM CARES fund and the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The PMO's Chief Public Information Officer stated that this data is not available in a compiled form. Moreover, it was argued that the collection and compilation of this information shall disproportionately divert the resources of the PMO from the efficient discharge of its normal functions.

