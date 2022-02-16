Last Updated:

Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Channi For Violating Oath As Punjab CM After 'bhaiya' Remark

Former Law Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi for his 'UP-Bihar bhaiyas' comment.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Image: ANI


Former Law Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'UP-Bihar bhaiyas' comment. He said that Channi has violated the oath he had taken to preserve the unity and integrity of India. He also slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for clapping on Channi's remark.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "Comment by Punjab CM about people of Bihar & UP is grossly defamatory & threatens unity & integrity of India. Punjab CM who has taken an oath to preserve it is openly violating it & Priyanka Vadra is clapping on that. Shows the divide & rule mindset of Congress. EC must take action."

Channi stokes controversy with 'bhaiyas' remark

Evoking a fresh controversy ahead of Assembly polls, Punjab Chief Minister and Congress' CM candidate Charanjit Singh Channi asked elected to not allow 'Bhaiyas'from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to enter the state. He was standing alongside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was seen clapping and smiling.

READ | Punjab elections: Kiren Rijiju slams Channi for 'Bhaiya' jibe; 'Cong wants divide & rule'

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," Channi said.

Piyush Goyal slams Channi

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lambasted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his controversial remark. Addressing the media in Lucknow, Goyal condemned Channi's remark and opined that it reflects the mentality of Congress.

READ | Sukhbir Singh Badal avers 'India is one' in response to Punjab CM Channi's 'bhaiya' remark

"They are making fun of people of Uttar Pradesh and they used that shameful remark today. This clearly reflects their mentality and I believe that people of Uttar Pradesh will teach them a lesson in these elections once again," said Piyush Goyal.

He added, "It is truly disheartening. There are so many of our UP brothers and sisters who work so hard. Priyanka Gandhi was sitting and laughing at a demeaning and insulting word used for people of UP."

READ | Bihar Min Sanjay Jha condemns Channi's 'bhaiya' remark; 'Congress' stature has declined'

Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahulaj Samaj Party (BSP) have also strongly reacted to Channi's remarks.

READ | Mayawati slams Channi over 'bhaiya' remark; asks people to teach Cong a lesson in polls
READ | Haryana Min questions Cong's 'dictatorial nature' after Channi's 'CM has all power' remark
Tags: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab elections
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND