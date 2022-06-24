Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Congress As SC Upholds Clean Chit To PM Modi Over 2002 Riots

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press conference and stated that the Congress and some Opposition parties received a major setback today from the Supreme court after the Apex court upheld the clean chit to PM Modi pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. The wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, Zakia Jafri had filed a plea in the Apex court which was dismissed by Justice AM Khanwilkar stating it to be "devoid of merits". It is important to mention here that Ehsan Jafri was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots which were instigated after the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra on February 27, 2002.

Ravi Shankar Prasad stated, "Today a decision of the Supreme Court has come. Zakia Jafri had made a case that there should be an investigation on the role of Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots. Those who run their shops with the help of Congress and some parties got a setback from the Supreme Court today, the truth is in front of the country."

Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Congress

After the Supreme Court's decision the former union minister remembered how the then Chief Minister of Gujarat was grilled for 9 hours by the SIT about the 2002 Gujarat riots and still no BJP worker ever protested against it. Attacking the recent protest by the workers which was supported by CMs like Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot, BJP leaders said that they were staging protests in the national capital when their leader is questioned.

He said, "The SIT interrogated the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi for 9 hours, but BJP workers did not protest even for a day. Whereas today, whatever one or two Chief Ministers of Congress are left in the country, they are leaving their work and staging a dharna in Delhi."

Ravi Shankar Prasad further questioned the Opposition whether they will close their shops of hate which were being run in the name of Narendra Modi for the last 20 years. He said, "Today we want to ask Congress, Left and others that your entire shop which was running on the protest of Narendra Modi Ji for last 20 years, now how many more days will you run?"