Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Opposition's Farm Law 'duplicity'; Cites 2019 Congress Manifesto

The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress and Opposition parties for protesting against the new farm laws. Addressing the media, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress exposed its 'double standards' by opposing the agriculture laws as its own manifesto had promised to bring similar amendments in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in 2019.

"Opposition parties have jumped into the issue of new farm laws. During UPA rule, they did exactly what the Modi govt is doing today for reforms in the farm sector. Now that they are losing polls, they take part in any protest for the sake of their existence," he said. "In its 2019 poll manifesto, Congress promised to repeal APMC Act and make the trade of agriculture produce including export free from all restrictions," the Union minister added.

Prasad said that when NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, who is also opposing the Centre's farm laws, was Union agriculture minister, had written to all Chief Ministers of states seeling 'private sector participation' in market infrastructure.

Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prasad said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi already implemented the new laws on November 23.

Referring to Kejriwal's support to the agitating farmers in Delhi, Prasad said, "Here you are protesting and there you are removing the gazett.,"

The Delhi CM earlier in the day visited the Singh border where he met the protesting farmers and reiterated his stand against the contentious bills.

The Opposition parties have joined in support of the Bharat Bandh call issued by farmers' unions on December 8, as part of their agitation against the three laws introduced by the Centre in September. A total of 11 non-BJP parties have extended their support to the call for Bharat Bandh.

Despite the Centre's repeated assurance and appeals, the farmers' unions have remained stern on continuing with the protest. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is in talks with the farmers' unions has announced that the next round of discussions will take place on December 9.

