Ravi Shankar Prasad Spars With Sonia Gandhi Over ‘Rajdharma’, Calls Out Hypocrisy On NPR

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday addressed a press conference at the national capital and slammed Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for asking BJP to follow it's 'Rajdharma.'

Questioning the Congress party over Raj Dharma, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, " Yesterday the Congress party had visited President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and post their meeting Sonia Ji had stated that 'BJP should follow its Rajdharma. I want to question the Congress party on Rajdharma."

Reminding the Congress party about the times when it had asked for citizenship to be provided to the persecuted minority community, the Union Law Minister said, "Congress has always asked for citizenship to be provided. Tell me Soniaji, the people from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who are persecuted minorities, do they not deserve citizenship? Your party had an ideology about this. Both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi spoke in favor of this. Manmohan Singh, Ashok Gehlot, and Tarun Gogoi had once written letters and spoke in parliament, demanding the government to give citizenship to persecuted minorities. What is that Rajdharma that everyone is stepping back on?"

During the press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad also reminded Congress that issues like the National Population Register and Citizenship Act were brought in by them (Congress) and now the BJP is fulfilling them.

RS Prasad slams Congress on hate speech

Slamming the Congress party on the hate speech of its leaders, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Congress leaders went to Shaheen Bagh, and supported 'Jinnah wali Azadi.' Why were you silent when kids were being instigated to raise slogans of violence against the PM? These comments could have been avoided at this sensitive time. This is the time to promote peace in the country."

Congress Delegation calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Earlier on Thursday, a Congress party delegation headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress Party's interim President Sonia Gandhi had called on President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum to him.

During the media address post the meeting, Sonia had reminded the BJP of its Rajdharma and had reiterated the party's demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. Sonia Gandhi said, "We call upon you (President) to ensure that life, liberty, and property of citizens are preserved. We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of the Home Minister for his inability to contain violence."

