Ravi Shankar Prasad Swipes At Rahul Over Bharat Jodo Yatra; 'Your Own Party Is Broken'

After former Congress president Rahul Gandhi formally launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra, ex-Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday took a swipe at the Gandhi scion, asking how he can unite the nation when his own party is not united from within.

Addressing the media, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone out for Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is strange. A person whose own party is broken is talking about uniting India. Someone who himself could not be united with his own party, is going out for Bharat Jodo Yatra. There is a darbar in Congress that constantly wants to make him the party president, but he keeps rejecting. At times, he leaves for foreign vacations. So everyone know how much he is attached to his party. As far as uniting the party is concerned, Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed a lot of things about the Congress and Rahul Gandhi."

Earlier, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari too took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that his own senior party leaders are leaving and he is gone to unite the country.

All about Bharat Jodo Yatra

This comes as Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi launched the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7, which will be a 3,500 kilometre-long yatra and will be covered in nearly 150 days. The yatra will cover 12 states and two union territories in five months, and will be formally launched at the rally which will begin at 7 am on September 8 when Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will embark on the march. The march will move in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include fewer participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. The participants plan to walk around 22 to 23 km daily.

