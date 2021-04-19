Ravi Shankar Prasad Taunts Mamata Banerjee Seeking PM's Aid; Says 'Why Skip PM-CM Meet?'

Reacting to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's letter to PM Modi seeking aid on oxygen beds, Remdesivir and vaccines Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday asked why the CM had skipped past several PM-CM meetings. Terming the second wave of COVID-19 'unfortunate', he said that the PM has clearly told states and Centre to work in tandem on vaccination. Bengal currently has

RSP: 'Why Mamata didn't attend PM-CM meet?'

"I want to ask did Mamata ji attend a single meeting on covid. That shows her concern for the fight against the Covid. On the issue of vaccine the PM is very clear that the Centre and state govt have to work together, it is unfortunate that this surge has happened," said Prasad while campaigning in Kolkata.

Mamata writes to PM Modi

On Sunday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi seeking his intervention in the state's battle against the virus. Highlighting the lack of vaccine stock, she demanded an additional 5.4 crore vaccine doses to inoculate 2.7 crore citizens. She added that while the state had offered to freely vaccinate all citizens by freeing up the SDRF, she said such permission was not given by the Centre. Moreover, hit by shortage of Remdesivir - the drug used for treating COVID-19 - Banerjee said that the state required 6000 vials of Remdesivir & 1000 vials of Tocilizumab daily, but had only 100 vials available. Now, she has formed a task force to track the COVID surge.

Bengal rallies flout COVID norms

With BJP, Trinamool and the Congress-Left alliance entangled in battle for Bengal, top leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury are holding massive rallies and roadshows across the state. Visuals shared by these leaders show massive crowds flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing masks, cheering as the nation battles a second COVID-19 wave. With experts expressing concern over the lack of any social distancing in these rallies, many have criticised these politicians for sending the wrong message amid a pandemic. While CPM has announced it won't hold big rallies, Rahul Gandhi has cancelled all his remaining public meetings.

Following suit, Mamata Banerjee has decided to not campaign any further in Kolkata, except for a "symbolic" meeting on the last day of campaigning in Kolkata on April 26. Moreover, TMC said that all poll rallies for West Bengal elections conducted by CM Mamata Banerjee will not be longer than 30 minutes. On the other hand, PM Modi has decided to club is rallies on two different days on a single day, amid COVID-19 surge.