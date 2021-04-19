Ravi Shankar Prasad Taunts Rahul Gandhi For Suspending Bengal Rallies: 'Ship Is Sinking'

Taunting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday, said that Gandhi's cancelling his Bengal rallies was a mere 'alibi' as the 'ship was sinking' - hinting at Congress' defeat in Bengal polls. Prasad had also taunted Mamata Banerjee saying that if she was concerned about COVID-19, she would have attended PM-CM meetings. BJP, which is holding daily rallies of a bevy of top leaders across Bengal, has not cut short its campaign to win Bengal.

RSP: "Alibi as captain found his ship sinking"

When asked about Rahul Gandhi cancelling his campaign, Prasad said, "It's an alibi, as the captain found his ship sinking," at a press conference in Kolkata. He added, "I want to ask did Mamata ji attend a single meeting on covid. That shows her concern for the fight against the Covid. On the issue of vaccine the PM is very clear that the Centre and state govt have to work together, it is unfortunate that this surge has happened".

Bengal rallies flout COVID norms

With BJP, Trinamool and the Congress-Left alliance entangled in battle for Bengal, top leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury are holding massive rallies and roadshows across the state. Visuals shared by these leaders show massive crowds flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing masks, cheering as the nation battles a second COVID-19 wave. With experts expressing concern over the lack of any social distancing in these rallies, many have criticised these politicians for sending the wrong message amid a pandemic. While CPM has announced it won't hold big rallies, Rahul Gandhi has cancelled all his remaining public meetings

Following suit, Congress' Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decided that no star campaigner of the party will hold any big public meeting in view of COVID-19. Similarly, Mamata Banerjee has decided to not campaign any further in Kolkata, except for a "symbolic" meeting on the last day of campaigning in Kolkata on April 26. Moreover, TMC said that all poll rallies for West Bengal elections conducted by CM Mamata Banerjee will not be longer than 30 minutes. On the other hand, PM Modi has decided to club is rallies on two different days on a single day, amid COVID-19 surge.