On the Supreme Court's order on Sedition law, former Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke to Republic on Wednesday. In the exclusive conversation, Prasad dubbed it as "a very extraordinary and courageous decision" to give the government the power to reexamine the colonial-era Sedition law 'objectively and fairly', when India is celebrating its 75th year of independence.

"In fact, this proactive approach led by the Prime Minister has been evident in many colonial-era laws. More than 1,400 of these laws were repealed when he had given me the same ministry earlier, the Ministry of Law. And the approach goes on," Prasad said.

'Proper examination needed'

Underlining that the reconsideration or review process shall be undertaken with a proper examination, the former Minister said, "There should be an attempt made to create a trim balance between security and safety of the country to maintain unity and integrity and also civil liberty, the human rights. Most importantly, to get greater clarity so as to avert the scope of misuse."

"Right now, we are witnessing a peculiar scenario that even if you render Hanuman Chalisa in a particular state (Maharashtra) you will be fastened with Sedition. I don't think it is right at all, as the Attorney General highlighted in the Court," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader added.

'Congress never made any attempts to review Sedition Law'

In the brief conversation, the Senior Advocate also highlighted as to how no government had ever resorted to reviewing the Sedition Law. Targetting the Congress, he said, "for the past so many years, they have been in power...more than 50-60 years but they never at all decided to review this particular provision of law which has given rise to some serious debates in the country."

In a massive decision, the Supreme Court earlier in the day directed the State and Central Governments to restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking Section 124 A of IPC while the Sedition law is under consideration. If any fresh case is registered under Section 124 A of IPC, the 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ramana, in the order said that the affected parties are at liberty to approach the concerned Courts for appropriate relief.

Also, the bench in the order has kept all pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124 A of IPC in abeyance. Besides, the Union Government of India has been given the liberty by the order "to issue the Directive as proposed and placed before us, to the State Governments/Union Territories to prevent any misuse of 124A." The landmark order of the SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli came on the bunch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code- known as the sedition law.