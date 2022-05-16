Ravinder Raina Meets Family Of Slain J&K SPO, Demands Severe Punishment For Perpetrators

Shortly after Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Ravinder Raina met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the rising atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, he also met the family members of martyred police officer Reyaz Ahmad Thoker who was killed recently by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama.

The BJP leader, after meeting with the family of the slain police officer, spoke to the media and called the incident "very heartbreaking." Asserting that Reyaz Ahmad was killed by "cowards," Raina said that this is a heartbreaking incident as the officer was killed when he was with his child to get him to the school bus.

Raina further added, "Reyaz was a good person. He didn't harm anyone and tried to help people. Such a good person was cruelly killed. Which book instructs to kill people? A person who was taking his child to school was killed. Such people should not be spared and they should receive severe punishment".

This came days after the J&K Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed after he got injured in a terrorist attack at his residence last week. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries mid-treatment. Tweeting about the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that the injured police constable succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Later, alongside the police personnel, the entire nation paid their last respects to the martyred Jawan before he was laid to rest.

Notably, the attack on the police officer came just a day after a Kashmiri Pandit government employee was killed in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

J&K BJP chief meets LG Manoj Sinha over rising terrorism in the valley

Earlier on Sunday, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, along with party delegates met LG Manoj Sinha seeking justice over the targeted killing of Rahul Bhat and other Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. He also sought security for the community members.

While voicing concerns over the rise in targeted killings in the union territory, Raina referred to the killing of Rahul Bhat and said that it is an "unfortunate incident".

“We have requested LG to visit Kashmir and build measures to safeguard the citizens of Kashmir. Pakistan has always attacked Jammu and Kashmir. We have asked Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to take stringent measures to stop targeted killings in Kashmir. We have conveyed our concern to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegates have also conveyed the rehabilitation policy of Kashmiri Pandits. Pakistan has been disturbing the peace and tranquility of Kashmir for ages. The country has been known to create an atmosphere of terror in Kashmir,” Raina said after meeting the LG.



Image: PTI