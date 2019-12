Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday slammed Shiv Sena and said, "BJP had a clear cut mandate in Maharashtra. But as soon as the assembly elections were out, Shiv Sena changed its colours and insulted late Balasaheb Thackeray by making an alliance with Congress." In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.