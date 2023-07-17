Razakar, Film Produced By BJP Leader Sparks New Controversy Ahead Of Polls In Telangana

The poster of the film ‘Razakar- Silent Genocide of Hyderabad’ which was launched on Friday has now sparked a new controversy among the political spectrum in the state of Telangana. The film is being produced by Telangana BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy and directed by Yata Staynarayana. Top leaders of Telangana BJP including BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, AP Jitender Reddy, former Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao, and others participated in the poster launch.

'History of Razakar portrayed wrongly: Majlis Bachao Tahreek

The spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tahreek, Amjed Ullah Khan, said that the history of Razakar is portrayed wrongly. The meaning of Razakar is the one who works voluntarily. BJP always brings up such agenda politics just before the elections as they have no real issues to fight the upcoming elections with.

Film Producer Gudur Narayana Reddy speaks to Republic TV

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader and Film Producer Gudur Narayana Reddy said that the movie is being brought to the people as it is the hidden part of the actual freedom struggle of the people of Hyderabad. "Even though India had achieved independence on the midnight of August 15, 1947, Hyderabad as a state had to fight it out for 396 days more to join the Union of India," he asserted.

“Although our Nizam has been credited for many developments, he also allowed the massacre, rape, and loot of thousands of Hindu families. I was surprised as neither my son nor his entire generation know about the sacrifice of his great grandfather and the struggle of many brave freedom fighters to achieve liberation from Nizam and join the Union of India," says Gudur Narayana Reddy.