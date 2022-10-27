Last Updated:

RBI Directs Banks To Furnish Account Details Of 10 Designated Terrorists

RBI on Thursday directed all the Regulated Entities to provide account details of 10 designated terrorists from Kashmir booked under the UAPA by MHA.

Written By
Astha Singh
RBI

Image: PTI


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday directed all the Regulated Entities (banks) to furnish account details of 10 designated terrorists from Kashmir who have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

The RBI referred to Section 53 of its Master Direction on Know Your Customer which states, "The procedure laid down in the UAPA Order shall be strictly followed and meticulous compliance with the Order issued by the Government shall be ensured.”  

The Monteray Body also advised the Regulated Entities to take note of the aforementioned Gazette notifications that have been issued by MHA for necessary compliance. Also, future amendments for immediate necessary compliance needs to be noted

READ | RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use

The 10 designated terrorists booked under UAPA are:-

  • Sheikh JamiI-ur-Rehman 
  • Bilal Ahmad Beigh 
  •  Zafar Iqbal 
  •  Rafiq Nai 
  • Irshad Ahmad 
  • Bashir Ahmad Peer 
  • Habibullah Malik 
  •  Basit Ahmad Reshi
  • Showkat Ahmad Sheikh 
  • Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo 

Here is the RBI notification:-

 

READ | India to be among fastest growing economies despite global challenges: RBI Guv
READ | India needs dedicated wing to release Green GDP estimates, says RBI article
READ | RBI rate hikes to contain price rise; inflation to fall below 6% next year
READ | Andhra, Punjab among states that frequently use RBI's short-term liquidity windows: Report
First Published:
COMMENT