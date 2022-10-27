RBI Directs Banks To Furnish Account Details Of 10 Designated Terrorists

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday directed all the Regulated Entities (banks) to furnish account details of 10 designated terrorists from Kashmir who have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The RBI referred to Section 53 of its Master Direction on Know Your Customer which states, "The procedure laid down in the UAPA Order shall be strictly followed and meticulous compliance with the Order issued by the Government shall be ensured.”

The Monteray Body also advised the Regulated Entities to take note of the aforementioned Gazette notifications that have been issued by MHA for necessary compliance. Also, future amendments for immediate necessary compliance needs to be noted

The 10 designated terrorists booked under UAPA are:-

Sheikh JamiI-ur-Rehman

Bilal Ahmad Beigh

Zafar Iqbal

Rafiq Nai

Irshad Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad Peer

Habibullah Malik

Basit Ahmad Reshi

Showkat Ahmad Sheikh

Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo

Here is the RBI notification:-