Nitish Kumar's Close Confidant RCP Questions Prashant Kishor's Contribution To JD(U)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's closest confidante and leader of JD(U) in Rajya Sabha RCP Singh, questioned Prashant Kishor's contribution for the JD(U) party. He also labelled him as a person inducted in the party on compensatory ground. RCP added that Kishor is not even the Vice President now.

RCP attacks Kishor

After Kishor's continuous attack on Nitish Kumar, RCP Singh, while addressing the media persons in Patna, launched an attack on him for questioning JD(U)'s support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in the Parliament. RCP Singh further hinting at Prashant Kishor said that "Who is unhappy at my party? Since how many days he is at the party and what has he done for the party, and where is he working now? Our party's stand on CAB is clear. Those who do not accept this can move ahead. Many people are not even aware of the citizenship amendment bill. First people should understand".

"There can be a difference of opinion but those who feel party stand is not right, they are free. The person whose name you are taking has he done anything for the party? Has he made any active member? He is not even vice president right now. There has been the election of Party President. He made an entry into JD(U)on the compensatory ground. One doesn't become a leader on Twitter and writing articles in newspapers." he added.

Prashant Kishor's feud with JD(U) over CAB

Kishor expressed his angst on Twitter for Nitish Kumar's support to CAB, for the fourth day on Friday. He requested 16 Non-BJP chief ministers in India to not accept the CAB. Kishor while speaking to Republic TV, on RCP Singh's attack, said, "Only Nitish Kumar knows on what basis and credentials, he inducted me into the party". Have a look at his tweet.

The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 Non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts.



3 CMs (Punjab/Kerala/WB) have said NO to #CAB and #NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 13, 2019

The war of words between Prashant Kishor and Nitish's loyalist is getting murkier with each passing day. Sources say, that Prashant Kishor is expected to meet Nitish Kumar on December 14 and express his views on CAB. But after RCP Singh's scathing attack on Kishor, it is most likely that the poll strategist days in the party are numbered. Prashant Kishor would prefer being sacked than quitting the JD(U).