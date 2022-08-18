In his first interview after the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar, RCP Singh told Republic TV that JDU betrayed the mandate by joining hands with RJD. At the outset, he strongly refuted the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's allegation that he tried to split JDU with BJP's blessings. While maintaining that he was inducted into the Union Cabinet with the consent of Kumar, Singh revealed that he had opposed any attempt by JDU to return to Mahagatbandhan. Taking a swipe at the CM for his U-turns, he predicted that JDU will merge with RJD in the near future.

RCP Singh remarked, "All these things that have been said (by JDU leaders) are completely false. It is 100% incorrect. I took oath as a Union Minister with the consent of my then leader and the Bihar CM. As far as splitting the party is concerned, why would I split the party? But I opposed one thing. The mandate of the people of Bihar was for NDA. But after the UP election, I felt that they will again take a U-turn. So I made it clear that I won't support you if you take such a step. The mandate of the people has been stolen. All the party workers are unable to understand."

When asked whether he will also describe Nitish Kumar as 'Palturam', he replied, "I won't use the word Ram as he is God". Singh added, "I am an organizational man. What organization is left in JDU? He runs the organization from Patna. How will you answer the worker at the booth level who fought hard to get votes for NDA? 43 MLAs were elected. How will candidates who had fought against the Mahagatbandhan in 72 seats answer the people there? They have no answer".

The former Union Minister alleged, "It seems like there will be a merger of both parties in the future and the CM has also announced his successor. By making him (Tejashwi Yadav) the Deputy CM not once but twice, he has said it. Earlier, the leader of the Legislative Party used to be elected. When did this happen this time?"

Coming down heavily on the choice of Cabinet Ministers, he opined, "Only three persons from the backward community have been made Minister by the Mahagatbandhan. 2 members from the Kushwaha community have become Ministers. One member from the Kurmi community has become a Minister. No MLA is in touch with me. The workers at the booth and district level are calling me. So, I am going there. When the MLAs go to their constituencies, who will they talk to? They will be face to face with those who they contested against."

RCP Singh resigns from JDU

A former civil servant who worked as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's principal secretary, RCP Singh joined JDU after taking voluntary retirement from the IAS in 2010. A member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010, he climbed the ranks of Nitish Kumar's party rapidly and became its national president in 2020. Meanwhile, he also became the lone JDU MP to be inducted into the Union Cabinet in July 2021. Amid rumours of his strained ties with Kumar, the Union Steel Minister was ignored for a Rajya Sabha berth with JDU reposing faith in former MLA Khiru Mahto instead

In July, speculation about his joining BJP gained traction after he was welcomed by BJP leaders in Hyderabad when the National Executive meeting was underway. However, the saffron party dismissed this claim and contended that Singh must have arrived in Telangana's capital city to take part in a government programme. Finally, he resigned from the Union Cabinet on July 6. However, he was slapped with a showcause notice in August for allegedly amassing vast property from 2013 to 2019 and not declaring it in his 2016 Rajya Sabha election affidavit.

As per sources, all these properties were purchased in the name of his wife and two daughters. In response, Singh quit the party and dubbed it a "sinking ship". This was the trigger for the collapse of the JDU-BJP alliance and the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government on August 10. This is Nitish Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister of Bihar while Tejashwi Yadav is into his second term as the Deputy CM.