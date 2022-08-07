RCP Singh Hits Out At JD(U) After Resignation; 'I Will Finish Those Conspiring Against Me'

In the aftermath of his resignation, RCP Singh launched a no-holds-barred attack at the Janata Dal (United), vowing to politically defeat all those who were 'maligning' his image. Speaking to Republic TV, RCP Singh alleged that following his ouster as the JD(U) chief, the party had lost touch with the ground and was limited to just holding high-level meetings in Patna.

"The party I was in, when I was the head, every committee in the party was active and working. In a few years, now everyone is sitting at home. Does this model help the party grow? Do they ever go on ground and strengthen their booths? You have seen what has happened to CPM, and BSP, they are finished. When I was the head, I would go to the ground and strengthen every booth. All their meetings are now limited to Patna. Those who are party presidents, who had proposed their name? It was me," said RCP Singh.

"Ask every citizen about the work he (Nitish Kumar) did in 2005-2010, everyone would laud him. Now, what is he doing? People elected them so they further the development. But Bihar is falling on statistics now. Now no one is there to run the party, just 4 people sitting in Patna. The people of Bihar voted for NDA, and the government barely made it through," he added.

Rebuking the 'corruption' charges levelled against him, the former JD(U) leader called all allegations 'baseless' and said that he would adopt a legal route to fight them. "They see me as a thorn. He (Lalan Singh) is calling me a Chirag model. Why is his stomach aching? Because he could not become a Union Minister? I am a former JD(U) President, accusations will naturally be labelled against me. They should tell if any single amount has been transferred from my account on the plots brought. My daughters are paying incoming taxes since 2010. The accusation levelled is baseless," he said.

Singh added, "They have dragged my children, I am thinking of taking legal action. They are trying to tarnish my image, they have pushed me to a corner but I will fight politically. I am telling them to come to the battlefield. Have they ever come out in public in the last 2 years? I will finish them politically. Those who are conspiring against me, I will finish them. Challenge is accepted. I won't take any name, everyone knows who they are."

JD(U) hits back at RCP Singh

Earlier today, JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan hit back at RCP Singh alleging that a 'conspiracy' was being unleashed to destroy the party. He alleged that another 'Chirag (Paswan) model' was being prepared to orchestrate the downfall of the party, and affirmed that all such attempts would be destroyed by the Chief Minister.

"He is calling us a sinking ship. JD(U) is not a sinking but a sailing ship, that will be evident in the coming days. Some people want to poke holes into the ship and drown it, but Nitish Kumar Ji has recognised such people and now he has fixed the ship. Who runs first when water begins to fill a ship? Those who live through power and not struggle run first. We are now very alert, we will not let conspiracies destroy us. Another 'Chirag model' is being prepared to orchestrate the downfall of the party, it won't work," he added, referring to LJP's Chirag Paswan.

What's the need for JDU to join Central cabinet? In 2019 itself, after arriving at a consensus, CM Nitish Kumar made it clear that we won't join the Central govt & we stand quite firmly with it. There was a conspiracy to dent the persona of Nitish Kumar:Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh pic.twitter.com/SgFgL6SN0B — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

RCP Singh decided to resign from the JDU after the party sent a notice to him over alleged 'discrepancies' in his properties. The show-cause notice, which was put in the public domain by the party, accused him of amassing vast property from 2013 to 2019 and not declaring it in his 2016 Rajya Sabha election affidavit.