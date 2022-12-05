Re-elected NC Chief, Farooq Abdullah Provokes; Warns Army Against Interfering In J&K Polls

Re-elected as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) for another term, Farooq Abdullah targeted the security forces on Monday. In his first speech post-re-election, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister warned the Indian Army to 'not interfere during elections'.

Farooq Abdullah recollects age-old episode to warn Army

Recollecting a years' old episode, the 85-year-old leader said, "It was the time of elections, I went to Doda. In one of the villages in Doda, in a polling booth, there were voting machines but no voters. There was Army personnel, who when I asked 'what was happening?', said 'nobody came'. Then I told him that 'I was moving towards the village to find out why'."

"When I reached the village, there was no one, just a shopkeeper sitting in his small shop. I requested a cup of tea and began to talk to him. I asked him what happened, and where did everyone go. He told me that the Army personnel told them, 'if you come near the polling booth we will break your leg," he added.

'Today, I want to tell the Army...'

In an attempt to 'warn' the Army, Farooq Abdullah said, "Today, I want to tell the Army, you will not do this. People will vote for whosoever they want to, you will not interfere otherwise a storm will come, which you will not be able to control. We are ready to even sacrifice our lives."

Reportedly, the Union Minister of Home Affairs was preparing for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in April-May in 2023 and has even asked the security agencies to prepare a ground report on the situation in the erstwhile state, which was downgraded to a Union Territory in August 2019.