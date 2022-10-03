Read Delhi L-G VK Saxena's 13-point Letter To CM Arvind Kejriwal Over Rajghat Snub

After Delhi's Lieutenant General VK Saxena took exception to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet's absence in the functions organized at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Sunday, October 2, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, Republic accessed the 13-bullet letter on October 3.

In the letter, Saxena drew attention of Kejriwal to the 'utter disregard' displayed by him and his cabinet by not being present at Raj Ghat or Vijay Ghat, when President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries showed up and paid homage to Bapu and Shastri. Saxena did take note of Kejriwal's deputy, Manish Sisodia being 'perfunctorily present for a few minutes', and said, "But he did not deem the occasion fit enough for him to stay longer."

Delhi L-G's letter to CM

In the letter, Saxena highlighted that organising the function at Vijay Ghat, the samadhi of Shastri, was under the charge and responsibility of the Govt of the Nation Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), and the invitation cards are issued in the name of the Chief Minister, in this case, Kejriwal. The L-G pointed out how the President and Vice President were duly appointed keeping the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-charge of the General Administration Dept in the loop.

Saxena said that while accepting the invitation, the President's Secretariat had clearly apprised the Chief Minister through his Additional Secretary that Kejriwal had to be present at the programme to receive Droupadi Murmu. Reiterating how Kejriwal was absent and Sisodia, who came, left the venue before her arrival, Saxena said, "This is not only highly improper but prima facie amounts to deliberate breech of protocol indicative of insult to the Hon'ble President of India- the highest Constitutional Authority of the Republic."

Read the full letter here :

Delhi L-G's letter to Delhi CM by Republic World on Scribd