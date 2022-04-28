'Read History': BJP Pans Omar Abdullah For J&K Accession Remark, Says NC Politicised Issue

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's latest remark on Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India has evoked a strong response from the BJP. Entering the debate on the use of loudspeakers in mosques, the NC leader on Wednesday raked up the issue of J&K's accession.

He said, "We agreed to accession with India when we were told that all religions will be treated equally. If they were told that one religion would be given more importance than others, our decision would have been different."

The statement did not go down well with the BJP, who reminded Omar that it was former ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, who had accessioned J&K to India in 1947, and not his grandfather. BJP leader Nirmal Singh accused former CM Sheikh Abdullah of politicising the erstwhile state on communal lines, "on the instructions of (then Prime Minister) Jawahar Lal Nehru."

"I would ask Omar Abdullah to read history first," Nirmal Singh said, on the NC leader's accession remark. "Only Maharaja Hari Singh had the right to sign accession, which he did on 26 October 1947. Then it was Sheikh Abdullah, who on the instructions and pressure of Jawahar Lal Nehru, started politicizing J&K," Singh claimed.

The former Deputy CM further asked on whose behalf was Omar speaking. "A former CM shouldn’t talk like this. The tragedy is that these people are not able to digest the curb on terrorism and separatism in J&K. Let J&K develop progress and dwell on true democratic principles which NC doesn’t believe in," the BJP leader said.

'Your forefathers had a choice..."

Earlier, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta had also hit out at Omar Abdullah for his contentious remarks. Gupta said the forefathers of the National Conference (NC) leader had the option of going to Pakistan but they did not do so.

"Now, after three generations of your family ruled in India, don't talk about the condition of minorities," he added.